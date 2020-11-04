Eyal Waldman quits Mellanox

Mellanox Technologies Ltd. cofounder and CEO Eyal Waldman is leaving the company six months after Nvidia completed its acquisition, sources have informed "Globes." He has told employees that he will be leaving at the end of next week. Waldman has been the dominant figure at the company, which he has built over the past 20 years and led it to its $6.9 billion acquisition by Nvidia.

Back in April Waldman said, "I will continue for a certain period of time, perhaps shorter or perhaps longer. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and I are working on it." Huang had expressed his hope in the past that Waldman would continue to lead Mellanox.

Mellanox, which was founded in 1999 by Waldman and several partners, develops big data connectivity chips for end-to-end high speed networking. Nvidia announced that it was buying Mellanox in March 2019 but the deal took 12 months to complete because of delayed approval by the Chinesae regulator. Waldman personally earned $240 million from the deal and his salary cost over the past decade has been an estimated $40 million. Between May and July, the first quarter in which Nvidia owned Mellanox, the company had revenue of $540 million.

In April, even though Waldman admitted that had the company remained independent, it's value would have risen, he insisted that selling Mellanox was the right move.

Mellanox began trading on Nasdaq in 2007, when it had a market cap of $510 million. At the end of 2017, Mellanox found itself in a tussle with activist investor the Starboard fund, which demanded changes on the board of directors, and failed. Shortly afterwards, Mellanox received an acquisition offer, followed by a bidding war with seven suitors involved including Intel, Microsoft, and the eventual winner Nvidia.

Waldman is outspoken on political matters. He was the critical of the proposed annexation of parts of the West Bank and has led efforts to find employment for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza in Israeli high-tech companies including Mellanox. He has also called for a government that is not tainted by corruption.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 4, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020