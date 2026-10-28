Father and son founders to rake in $200m from Classiq sale

The massive deal in which Intel is acquiring Israeli quantum computing company Classiq for $2.2 billion is not just a milestone for the quantum computing industry, it also represents a significant exit for the founders, investors, and employees. At its core lies an intriguing connection between the Israeli firm and the Intel CEO.

Intel is actually paying $2.3 billion for the acquisition; however, since Classiq has about $100 million in cash, the net value of the deal comes to $2.2 billion.

Classiq was founded over six years ago by CEO Nir Minerbi, along with CTO Yehuda Naveh and his son, CPO Amir Naveh. Together, the Navehs hold about 9% of the company’s shares, while Minerbi holds about 3.5%. This means the Navehs stand to receive roughly $200 million personally (the final payout will depend on the definitive terms of the transaction).

The employees will also benefit from this exit. The company’s 150 employees hold options equivalent to 15%-20% of the company’s equity, meaning they will share up to $450 million - an average of $3 million per employee.

The primary beneficiaries among the investors are venture capital firms Entree Capital and Team8, alongside The Phoenix Group. Entree holds about 15% of the company and will receive about $330 million, Team8 holds about 8% and will receive about $180 million; and The Phoenix holds about 7% of Classiq’s shares, valued at over $150 million.

The personal investment of Intel’s CEO

One of the most intriguing details of the deal concerns Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan. He had previously invested in Classiq on a personal basis, well before his appointment to lead Intel. According to sources close to Classiq, he recused himself from negotiations on the acquisition.

The exact scale of Tan’s personal investment and the value of his holdings following the deal have not been disclosed. Consequently, it is not yet possible to determine how much, if anything, he stands to gain personally from this exit. Nevertheless, his prior connection to the company raises interesting questions on how past investments of senior executives intersect with the business decisions they spearhead later in their careers.

On completion of the deal, Classiq will become Intel’s global development center for quantum computing, placing Israeli technology at the heart of one of the tech industry’s most significant strategic races.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 28, 2026.

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