Fattal Holdings (1998) (TASE: FTAL), owned by businessman David Fattal, is expanding its European operations through the acquisition of three hotels, sources inform "Globes.". In October, the acquisition of The Bristol hotel on the waterfront of Bristol’s historic harbor in England was finalized. The 187-room hotel has already been rebranded as Leonardo, Fattal’s primary hotel chain, which comprises over 200 hotels across Europe.

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Next month, the acquisition of the 330-room Renaissance Paris La Défense" hotel in the heart of the French capital’s business district, will be completed. In addition the acquisition of the 185-room Apostolata Resort on the Greek island of Kefalonia is set to conclude in January 2027. The total investment for these acquisitions is estimated at €133 million, with the majority of the funds allocated to the Paris property. An additional €23.5 million will be invested in the renovation and upgrading of all three hotels.

These acquisitions are being implemented through the Fattal Partnership, a financial model structured like a private equity fund, which the Fattal Group uses to raise capital from institutional investors. According to a notice issued to the partners in this model, the resort in Greece will also be rebranded under the Leonardo name. This is a 5-star resort located on the island’s southeastern coastline, near the town of Skala. It currently has 185 rooms, with plans by the company to add another 12 in the coming months. The partnership will fund the transaction using its own capital, supplemented by bank financing covering 65% of the acquisition and renovation costs.

No response has been forthcoming from Fattal.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 25, 2026.

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