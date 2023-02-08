February brings heavy rain as Kinneret rises

After a dry winter, the heavy rains in the first week of February have seen the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rising fast. The lake has risen 18.5 centimeters since the start of February and is now 1.55 meters from its maximum level of 208.80 meters below sea level, according to the Kinneret Authority.

There would still need to be much more heavy rain over the next two months for the Kinneret to reach its maximum level this year, and compel the Israel Water Authority to open the Deganya dam at the southern end of the lake to prevent flooding. The dam, which allows water to flow down the southern section of the River Jordan to the Dead Sea, has not been opened since 1992.

This time last year the Kinneret was 1.27 meters from its maximum level but ultimately fell well short.

In late December, Mekorot Israel National Water Co. and the Israel Water Authority today launched the "Reverse Water Carrier" project in the north. The project will allow desalinated water from the Mediterranean Sea to flow inland to the Kinneret to maintain the level of the lake in dry and low rainfall years. But the heavy snowfall on Mount Hermon and the Golan Heights over the past week ensures that this will not be a drought year.

This year so far the Upper Galilee has received over 60% of its average annual rainfall and 90% of its average for this time of year. Haifa has received 56% of its average rainfall and 77% of its average for this time of year. Tel Aviv 68% and 89%, Jerusalem 72% and 111%, and Beersheva 49% and 74%.

The forecast sees the rain clearing up tonight and tomorrow morning followed by a cold and dry weekend with signs that the rain may return towards next Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

