FIMI: New ZIM will be a strong Israeli shipping company

As part of its $4.2 billion acquisition deal, Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) will be split between German shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd (ETR: HLAG) and Israeli private equity firm FIMI Opportunity Funds.

FIMI will buy all activities related to Israel, the company's headquarters and responsibility for the relationship with the state, along with hundreds of ZIM employees and 16 ships owned by the company. Hapag-Lloyd will receive several ZIM shipping lines, dozens of ships under lease, and employees relevant to its lines.

FIMI Funds founder and CEO Ishay Davidi said, "FIMI recognizes and believes in the strategic importance for the State of Israel of a strong independent Israeli shipping company. We will create a stable Israeli company, the new ZIM, and view Hapag-Lloyd as a significant strategic partner for its on-going operations."

He added, "New ZIM will integrate significant transatlantic capabilities, alongside additional shipping routes to Europe, Africa, the Mediterranean Sea and the Black Sea, supported by advanced global maritime transport capabilities, while continuing to place the customer at the center of its operations. New ZIM will work to provide its customers with the highest level of service. FIMI intends to leverage its experience and strategic capabilities to lead New ZIM toward stable operations and uncompromising quality, while maintaining a deep commitment to its employees, suppliers and customers."

Hapag-Lloyd CEO Rolf Habben Jansen said, "ZIM is an excellent partner for Hapag-Lloyd. Customers will benefit from a significantly strengthened network on the Transpacific, Intra Asia, Atlantic, Latin America and East Mediterranean. We share the same ambitions: great customer service, outstanding operational quality, and a commitment to digital innovation - all powered by the expertise and passion of our people worldwide. We will use this opportunity to create the best team from the exceptional talent in ZIM and Hapag-Lloyd - in Israel and around the globe - and we commit ourselves to build a very substantial and long-term presence in Israel. Together, we will set new benchmarks of excellence and secure our position as the undisputed number one for quality in our industry."

ZIM chairman Yair Seroussi explained, "Today’s announcement is the culmination of a thorough strategic review conducted by ZIM’s Board of Directors dedicated to maximizing shareholder value. The decision reflects a comprehensive evaluation of all available options to ensure the best possible outcome for the company's investors. We believe that it represents the most prudent and beneficial transaction for all ZIM stakeholders that further advances the tremendous value creation track record that we have established since our IPO."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 16, 2026.

