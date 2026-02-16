Hapag-Lloyd, FIMI sign $4.2b ZIM acquisition deal

Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) has been acquired by German shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd (ETR: HLAG) together with Israeli private equity firm FIMI Opportunity Funds. The deal values ZIM at $4.2 billion, or $35 per share, a 58.5% premium over the company’s share price at the end of last week. Initial reports had suggested ZIM would be bought for $3.7 billion but it now appears that the valuation is much higher.

According to FIMI, completion of the deal is subject to regulatory approvals and ZIM’s shareholders and the acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

In December, "Globes" was the first to report that Hapag-Lloyd was in talks to buy ZIM. The share price of the German shipping company, which has a market cap of €20.2 billion, is down 6% on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange today.

The acquisition comes after a strategic review process conducted by ZIM’s board of directors, headed by Yair Seroussi, after rejecting two offers to acquire the company submitted by ZIM CEO Eli Glickman, together with businessman Rami Ungar. The deal is subject to various approvals, including the state, which holds a "golden share" in ZIM.

Yesterday, following reports about the deal, Government Companies Authority senior deputy director general Galit Widerman sent a letter to Seroussi asking that the entity planning to buy ZIM’s shares should contact the Government Companies Authority, as required in accordance with the state share provisions, along with all the information about the deal.

She added that the intention to split ZIM should be detailed and that the split should be in line with the provisions of the golden share. There are two buyers in the deal. FIMI, headed by Ishay Davidi, will buy all activities related to Israel, the company's headquarters and responsibility for the relationship with the state, along with hundreds of ZIM employees and 16 ships owned by the company. Hapag-Lloyd will receive several ZIM shipping lines, dozens of ships under lease, and employees relevant to its lines. ZIM's workers' committee, which is affiliated with the Histadrut, announced a 48-hour warning strike at the company's headquarters in Israel yesterday, to protest the deal.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 16, 2026.

