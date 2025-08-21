FIMI offers $80m for Landa Digital Printing

Israeli private equity firm FIMI Opportunity Funds has submitted a bid of $80 million to thye debt settlement managers of Benny Landa's Landa Digital Printing. The Israeli digital printing company is operating as part of a court approved stay-of-proceedings that expires at the end of the month.

The offer includes immediate payments to some of the company's creditors and rights holders and future contingent payments. In a statement released by FIMI, the fund said it aims to make the company profitable.

The company, which develops and manufactures digital printers for nanometric printing developed by serial entrepreneur Benny Landa, has debts of NIS 1.7 billion, of which NIS 1.4 billion is in a convertible loan taken out from European family office financing groups, the owners of BMW and Tetra Pak. The company also has a debt of NIS 25 million to Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, a debt to employees of NIS 13.3 million and a debt to suppliers of NIS 246.2 million.

Hundreds of employees laid off

Landa Digital printing's inventory balances are nearly NIS 170 million and its customer debts are estimated at NIS 90 million. The company believed it would be able to raise additional capital or receive acquisition offers because it produces revenue. To date, the company has sold 50 giant printers at a cost of NIS 3-3.5 million per printer, worth up to $175 million in sales during three years, with 30% growth in sales and repeat sales per year. The company laid off hundreds of employees in preparation for the stay of proceedings.

FIMI's offer is the only bid filed so far, with Landa Digital Printing having only 10 days left to approve debt settlement offers, otherwise the company could close. If the offer is approved, it will be one of the biggest ever value write-downs in Israel, representing a loss of value or an accumulated loss of $1.3 billion for investors and the company.

The bulk of FIMI's investment, if approved, will go into the company's coffers and the liquidation of debts to suppliers and banks. Despite selling 51 machines to date, Landa Digital printing has sustained heavy losses while taking major gambles. FIMI is interested in rehabilitating the company operationally, using the recovery methods it applies to companies to bring them to profitability.

FIMI recognizes the digital printing niche as a growing alternative to letterpress printing and sees the company's 350 patents as a significant asset. Landa Digital Printing has laid off about 250 employees in recent months, and currently has about 260 employees. Estimates are that even after the acquisition by FIMI, if approved, the company will continue to be run from Israel, including R&D and production.

