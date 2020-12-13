FIMI quadruples investment on sale of Rivulis

FIMI Opportunity Funds has completed the sale of irrigation systems company Rivulis to the Singapore's government investment company Temasek at a company valuation of $450 million.

The investment has been a huge success for FIMI, which bought Rivulis in 2014 (then called John Deere Water) for just $57 million. In 2015, FIMI sold a 15% stake in Rivulis for $34 million and in 2017 it merged Rivulis with Eurodrip, the world's fourth largest irrigation company, by reducing its stake to 60%. That deal made Rivulis the world's second largest irrigation company.

FIMI is now realizing its 60% stake at a company valuation of $450 million, thus quadrupling its investment.

Rivulis stated out as Plastro on Kibbut Gvat in the Jezreel Valley before merging with Roberts Irrigation and T Systems to become John Deere Water. Today the drip irrigation and micro irrigation systems company has 16 factories worldwide and 2,000 employees.

