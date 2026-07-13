FIMI closes $1.75b eighth fund

Last November, private equity firm FIMI Opportunity Funds announced that it was raising its eighth fund, which would amount to $1.5 billion. Today, the firm announced the closing of the fund, at $1.75 billion.

The firm says that it received demand amounting to over $2.25 billion from investors in Israel and around the world, and that the amount raised represents a record. The firm notes that the vast majority of investors in FIMI 8 are investors who have already invested in FIMI's previous funds. Following the fundraising, the fund's total capital stands at over $6 billion, and it currently manages assets with a total value of over $11 billion. FIMI's previous fund, which raised $1.25 billion, completed its fundraising in 2020 and also enjoyed high demand.

FIMI founder and CEO Ishay Davidi said, "We are in the midst of an unprecedentedly challenging period after almost three years of a prolonged and complex war, which has put the Israeli economy, our companies, managers and employees to a significant test. We will continue to invest, improve and help Israeli companies grow, develop and excel in the local and global market."

FIMI Opportunity Funds was founded 30 years ago, and is the largest private equity firm in Israel, and according to its data, also among the best funds in the world that consistently delivers the highest returns to its investors. FIMI has built its reputation on acquiring control of companies and enhancing value through improvement processes.

Current portfolio companies include defense company Ashot Ashkelon, nursing services company Amal and Beyond (which held an IPO last year on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange), the dual traded Kamada Pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical company Rafa, for which FIMI is planning a TASE IPO. Over the years, the fund has acquired control of 108 companies and sold 77 of them, with exits including Gilat Satellite Networks, Tat Technologies, Orbit and more. The senior partners in the fund, in addition to Davidi, are Gillon Beck, Lilach Asher Topilsky, Amit Ben-Zvi and Amir Weidman.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 13, 2026.

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