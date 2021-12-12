FIMI to buy nursing home chain Amal at NIS 1b valuation

FIMI Opportunity Funds is set to buy control of nursing home chain Amal Group at a company valuation of NIS 1 billion. FIMI, controlled by founder and Chairman Yishai Davidi, will buy the 70% stake of Amal Group's current controlling shareholder Harry Gross. Amal Group CEO Dalia Korkin, who owns a 30% stake in the company, will sell a 10% stake to FIMI, and remain with a 20% stake and continuing serving as CEO.

Amal Group owns a chain of nursing homes and care facilities for the elderly and is one of the largest private companies in the field in Israel. Amal has annual revenue of NIS 1.3 billion and more than 20,000 employees including caregivers, nurses, physiotherapists, and general employees in treatment facilities, and private nursing units and operates a chain of homes for the elderly, mainly on kibbutzim.

