Israeli fintech company BridgeWise, which develops AI systems to analyze investments, today filed a prospectus for an initial public offering (IPO) on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The company, which has raised $46.6 million to date from private investors, plans to raise tens of millions of dollars in the flotation, according to sources. IBI Underwriting will lead the IPO, while the Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual will serve as the global distributor.

Bridgewise’s decision to float on the TASE is unconventional. Although the number of IPOs in Tel Aviv has recovered in recent years, tech companies that have raised capital from venture capital funds have, with few exceptions, have steered clear of the TASE since the IPO wave of 2020-2021. Companies of this type typically prefer an IPO in the US or a sale to another company. Should this move be completed, Bridgewise would be one of the few tech companies of its kind to list on the TASE in recent years.

Bridgewise develops software for analyzing securities and generating investment recommendations using AI. Its customers are mainly financial institutions, including banks, stock exchanges, and brokerage firms, which integrate the system into the services offered to investors. According to the company, its platform covers over 60,000 securities and financial assets, serving 145 customers in 23 countries. Shareholders include the venture capital arm of the Swiss Stock Exchange, the Japanese financial services firm Rakuten Securities, UAE-based bank Emirates NBD, and venture capital fund Group 11, founded by Dovi Frances.

Revenue has surged, but the company remains unprofitable

Financial statements included in the prospectus show Bridgewise’s revenue reached about $5.8 million in the first half of 2026, up 368% from about $1.2 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Despite this growth, the company remains unprofitable. In the first half of 2026, the company reported a loss of $10.9 million and negative cash flow from ongoing operations of about $6.5 million.

The company reports Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of about $16 million in October, up 419% from the corresponding period of 2025. Part of this growth is attributable to the acquisition of Context Analytics in February of this year. Excluding this acquisition, the growth rate was 146%.

According to projections presented by Bridgewise in its prospectus, annual revenue is expected to reach between $120 million and $140 million by 2029, compared with $3.1 million in 2025. The company anticipates achieving a net profit as early as 2028.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 22, 2026.

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