First UAE Ambassador arrives in Israel

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) first Ambassador to Israel Mohammed Al-Khajah landed in Israel this morning and began a round of meetings, starting with Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabi Ashkenazi.

Ashkenazi welcomed the new ambassador and spoke of his important role in leading the change for the entire Middle East created by the Abraham Accords. He said, "We have an historic opportunity to present a model for warm and comprehensive peace between the countries and the peoples. Opening representative offices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and opening the UAE embassy in Israel are critical for consolidating the bilateral relations and promoting peace. I am delighted to see the swift warming up of relations between the countries and the fulfillment of the vison of peace between the cultures and the peoples."

Following the meeting between Ashkenazi and the new ambassador, the first work meetings were held between the UAE and Israeli diplomatic teams.

In Jerusalem, Mohammed Al-Khajah also met with President Reuven Rivlin to present his diplomatic credentials and tomorrow the UAE Ambassador and his diplomatic team will hold more working meetings at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem and the delegation will also visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial and Museum.

After meeting Ashkenazi, Mohammed Al-Khajah said, "Today I arrived in Tel Aviv as the UAE's first Ambassador to Israel and met with his excellency the Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to discuss the bilateral relations between the two countries and the major growth we have witnessed since the Abraham Accords were signed, as well as ways to enhance cooperation in various areas."

