Israir pilots to train on Etihad Airways simulator

Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd. and Etihad Airways have signed a cooperation agreement for the Israeli carrier's pilots to train on the UAE airlines A320 Airbus simulator in Abu Dhabi. The training will be conducted by Israir's own staff.

Israir CEO Uri Sirkis met Etihad Airways CEO Tony Douglas and Etihad Aviation Training managing director Paolo La Cava at the airlines headquarters in Abu Dhabi shortly after the Abraham accords were signed in September. He said, "I found a rare opportunity to use Etihad's simulators, which are just three hours flight from Israel. As well as the professional and financial advantages, I believe that the more interaction that there is between professionals from the two countries, then tourist traffic can strengthen accordingly."

Etihad has agreements with 40 airlines for using its training installation in Abu Dhabi. The simulators include various aircraft of Airbus and Boeing.

In November Etihad Airways signed a code sharing agreement with El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) and it is launching Tel Aviv - Abu Dhabi flights at the end of March.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 7, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021