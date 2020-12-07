First vaccine consignment to reach Israel Thursday

The first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine will reach Israel this week, probably on Thursday, sources inform "Globes." The consignment will be flown to Israel by United Airlines's United Cargo, which recently announced that it had set up a special unit with dedicated staff, equipment and services adapted for the worldwide distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine. The company said, "We have committed to our partners in the medical sector and our customers that we will be ready to transport safely and efficiently all their needs regarding distribution of the vaccine."

"Globes" understands that Ben Gurion airport is preparing for a major state ceremony to welcome the arrival of the first batch of vaccination, which will be stored by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA).

Last week Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein toured the logistics center of Teva, which was awarded the vaccine distribution agreement.

At today's Likud faction meeting Netanyahu said, "The vaccinations are on the way. We are working day and night and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel."

However, Blue & White chairman and Minister of Defense Benny Gatz does not seem to have been updated on the matter. He said, "In the best case it will take weeks until the first vaccine will arrive here and those being vaccinated will need to wait weeks in between vaccinations. So ultimately, only in March if all goes according to plan will we begin to see positive signs on this matter."

