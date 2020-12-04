Israel may receive 4m Covid-19 shots this month - reports

Israel may receive as many as four million shots of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination over the coming month, enough for fully vaccinating two million people, Channel 12 and Channel 13 News have reported.

Previously reports had suggested that Israel would only receive a 'trickle' of tens or hundreds of thousands of the Pfizer shots in the first stage but there is now hope that more significant numbers will arrive more quickly.

The Ministry of Health has yet to announce any details of the plan to vaccinate the country but it is assumed that frontline medical staff and high-risk population groups will be first line for the shots.

The Pfizer vaccination has already received regulatory approval in the UK before both the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and EU regulator have given the green light for the jab. An FDA panel is convening on December 10 to discuss approval of Pfizer's vaccination. Israel does not have the extensive capabilities of the US to investigate the vaccine and will wait for FDA approval before administering the vaccine, which according to Pfizer is 95% effective.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 3, 2020

