Five Israeli tech entrepreneurs enter Forbes billionaires list

Five Israeli tech entrepreneurs have joined Forbes billionaires list for the first time. They are cloud security company Wiz founders Assaf Rappaport, Ami Luttwak, Yinon Costica and Roy Reznik, ranked jointly 2,692 with $1 billion each in wealth, and work operating system company monday.com (Nasdaq: MNDY) cofounder Roy Mann ranked 2,287, with estimated wealth of $1.3 billion.

The highest ranked Israeli tech entrepreneur is Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) cofounder and CEO Gil Shwed, who is ranked 712 by Forbes, with estimated wealth of $4.4 billion. Shwed, who announced last month that he is stepping down, has seen his estimated wealth rise impressively from $3.3 billion last year. Three other tech entrepreneurs - Shlomo Kramer, Michael Federmann and Morris Kahn - have risen in the rankings while Check Point cofounded Marius Nacht has remained in the same ranking as last year.

36 Israelis ranked on Forbes billionaires list

The highest ranked Israeli in the 2024 Forbes billionaires list is Eyal Ofer, ranked 84 with estimated wealth of $24 billion, a significant jump from last year when his wealth was estimated at $18.9 billion. His brother Idan Ofer is ranked 120 with estimated wealth of $15.8 billion, up from $14 billion last year. Out of the 2,781 billionaires in the Forbes list, 36 are Israelis.

