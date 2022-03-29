Five killed in Bnei Brak terror attack

Five people were killed during a terror attack in Bnei Brak this evening including a member of the security forces. There are also three people injured.

The attack in Bialik and Herzl Streets was carried out by a terrorist firing an M16 automatic rifle who reached the scene on a motorbike. The terrorist was eventually shot dead during a gunfight with police. A second terrorist was reportedly arrested. Initial indications are that the terrorists are Palestinians from the West Bank.

Large numbers of police, Border Police and Shin Bet security officers rushed to the scene and erected road blocks. The entrance to Jabotinsky Street from the Geha Interchange has been blocked off by police.

A senior source in the security forces told "Globes" that the latest wave of terror attacks requires an immediate re-evaluation of the situation amid concern that the attacks will intensify ahead of Land Day tomorrow and the start of Ramadan at the end of the week.

Tonight's attack follows a terror attack on Sunday night in which two Border Police were shot dead in Hadera by two terrorists from Umm El Fahm, and an attack in Beersheva last week in which four people were killed by a terrorist from the Negev Bedouin town of Hura.

