Fiverr hits historic low amid AI fears

The share price of Israeli gig economy marketplace Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) fell last week to an all-time low of $15.70, although it recovered 5% on Thursday before falling 2% on Friday. At the end of the week on Wall Street, Fiverr’s share price was $16.16, giving a market cap of $597 million.

Fiverr, cofounded by CEO Micha Kaufman, developed a marketplace to connect freelancers and employers. Last year, it announced a move to adapt the company’s structure to the AI era, which included laying off 250 employees and returning to "startup mode." In recent years, its stock has weakened, amid market concerns that its operations will be harmed by AI applications, whether because AI will replace the services of freelancers using Fiverr, or because the technology will lead to cheaper services offered on its marketplace.

Fiverr held its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange in 2019 at a company valuation of $650 million. In the first three quarters of 2025, Fiverr reported revenue of $32 million, GAAP net profit of $9.5 million and non-GAAP net profit of $83 million, and produced $82.7 million from operating activities. At the end of the third quarter, the company had over $750 million in cash, and $460 million debt to convertible bondholders.

Last week, Fiverr stock was mentioned on investment expert Jim Cramer's show, Mad Money, on CNBC. During the Q&A session, he was asked by a viewer who owns Fiverr stock whether, after a 55% drop in price, he should sell it or continue to hold it. Cramer replied, "You know, you gotta hold it because it doesn’t lose money. But it is the most commoditized stock that I’ve been asked about this week, and this is a week of great commodity." Cramer meant that Fiverr has become a commodity, offering a basic product that has competition in the market and is not distinctive.

According to "The Wall Street Journal," 11 analysts are covering Fiverr stock, of which eight are positive and three are neutral. Their average price target is almost double the current share price at $31.90.

