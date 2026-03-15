flyDubai cancels all Israel flights until end of April

flyDubai has announced the cancelation of all Israel flights until April 30 as other foreign airlines also extend their suspension of all flights to Israel as the regional war continues.

Lufthansa Group, which includes Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, EuroWings and Lufthansa itself has announced that it has canceled all Tel Aviv flights until April 2. Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air has also said that it will not return to Israel until at least April, and some flights in April have reportedly already been canceled.

UK low cost carrier easyJet has canceled all Israel flights until the summer and is not expected to return to Tel Aviv until at least October.

At present foreign airlines cannot land at Ben Gurion airport because of a NOTAM from the Israel Civil Aviation Authority, which severely restricts activity in Israel airspace. At the same time there are also instructions from the EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) warning against flying in the region.

flyDubai is especially impacted by security developments in the Gulf. Dubai airport has recently faced threats from Iran and has been attacked and hit by suicide drones. The Ministry of Transport had given flyDubai exceptional permission to land in Israel and operate rescue flights to repatriate Israelis but the UAE carrier chose not to resume its flights anyway.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 15, 2026.

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