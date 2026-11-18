Is flydubai on its way back to Israel? Following more than a month and a half in which the route between Tel Aviv and Dubai has been suspended for all carriers, intensive talks are currently underway between Israel and the UAE, aimed at formulating a framework to allow for the resumption of flights. These discussions, which have been taking place at the professional level, are now advancing to the decision-making stage involving the political leadership of both nations.

Throughout this week, teams led by Ministry of Transport director general Moshe Ben Zaken, have been meeting with representatives from flydubai, including the airline’s CEO, as well as senior officials from the UAE aviation sector. Additionally, a series of intensive discussions was held with flydubai’s parent airline Emirates. The objective of these meetings is to develop and present options to the political leadership on both sides that would allow the resumption of flydubai flights to Israel, while ensuring the security and safety of passengers.

The Ministry of Transport emphasizes that it is still too early to determine the outcome of these meetings. Nevertheless, the fact that such intensive discussions are taking place, and that practical alternatives are being explored, signals progress in the negotiations. Last week, flydubai extended its suspension of flights until December 15; consequently, some in the Ministry of Transport believe that the airline may return to Israel in mid-December.

Israel’s demands

There is also the issue of the return of Israeli airlines to the UAE. As previously reported by "Globes," the dispute surrounding Israeli security requirements in Dubai, specifically the stationing of Israeli security personnel and the establishment of screening checkpoints at local airports, has been a primary obstacle to the resumption of flights. Furthermore, Israel has unofficially linked the return of flydubai to Israel with the return of Israeli carriers to the UAE.

In the meantime, the absence of direct flights Tel Aviv - Dubai, by both flydubai and Israeli airlines, is taking a toll on passengers' pockets. A price check conducted by lastminute.co.il revealed that direct flights with Etihad from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi in early December are starting at $1,305 per person for a round trip. Asaf Greenberg, VP of Marketing at lastminute.co.il, explains: "The resumption of flights to Dubai, should it materialize, could redistribute demand and increase competition."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 18, 2026.

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