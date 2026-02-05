Fox to open Dyson store, distribute products in Israel

Fox-Wizel (TASE: FOX) announced today that it has signed an agreement with Dyson Technology Ltd. and Dyson Technology B.V. to act as the sole distributor of Dyson products in Israel. The agreement is valid for five years.

Fox also announced that later this year, the Fox Group, in collaboration with Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG), will open a dedicated store for the brand, at the new Big Glilot mall north of Tel Aviv. This is the first deal that brings Fox, owned by Harel Wiesel, into the electrical goods sector.

"This new partnership reflects the great trust placed in the Fox Group and the realization of its vision to expand into new areas of activity and expand the company's value proposition to consumers in Israel," Wiesel said in an announcement about the collaboration.

Competition is growing

According to data from electrical retail chains in Israel, over the past year, there has been an increase of tens of percent in vacuum cleaner sales. "Competition in this world is constantly growing," one of the largest electrical retailers in Israel told "Globes." "We see more and more brands entering the field, putting obstacles in the way of the traditional Dyson."

UK company Dyson was founded in 1993, and today it manages its business through headquarters in Singapore and research centers in the UK and Asia. The company operates in more than 80 countries around the world and deals in a variety of electronics fields, in addition to vacuum cleaners, including hair care equipment, headphones and sound and lighting systems, air purification and hand drying.

Since the brand entered Israel in 1995, Zvi Cohen's BNZC Import and Distribution Ltd. was responsible for the official import of Dyson products into Israel. In 2022, British-Jewish businessman George Horesh purchased 45% of BNZC for NIS 35 million. Horesh also has shares in the Super-Pharm chain.

