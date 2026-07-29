Full stack observability co groundcover raises $100m

Israeli startup groundcover today announced the completion of a $100 million Series C financing round. Market sources estimate that the funds were raised at a company valuation of about $500 million.

The company, which was founded by CEO Shahar Azulay and CTO Yechezkel Rabinovich, has developed a full stack observability platform, which is suitable for operations in the age of AI. The platform allows development and information systems managers in companies to more accurately monitor AI activity in the organization.

RELATED ARTICLES Israeli observability co groundcover raises $35m

The financing round was led by One Peak, with participation from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and existing investors Zeev Ventures, Angular Ventures, Heavybit and Jibe.

Azulay said, "We are the only platform to harness the potential of eBPF with the endless power of BYOC for observability. On top of that unique architecture, groundcover has built Agent Mode, our agentic experience that helps engineers surface, troubleshoot and remediate issues in production. With this round we’re announcing today, we plan to change the way engineers and agents collaborate to bring true autonomy into production operations."

The round brings the total capital raised by the company since its inception to $160 million, and comes after a year of accelerated growth, during which the company tripled its revenue and doubled its workforce. groundcover currently has140 employees, including 80 in Tel Aviv, and the rest in Boston and San Francisco. The company has over 250 paying clients, and in the past year it has reportedly signed several deals worth millions of dollars each.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 29, 2026.

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