Germany embarrassed by jet fuel supply from Israel

At the end of the joint press conference of Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, Israel’s ministry issued a surprising statement.

The statement read, "Following the crisis in Hormuz: Israel will transfer jet fuel to Germany," adding that it had been Germany that approached Israel with a request to help it supply kerosene, a refined fuel used for aviation and in global shortage due to the war in Iran. "After an examination by the Petroleum Administration at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, it was found that there is surplus production that can be exported," it said.

For Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the announced step is part of a series of developments that are enhancing Israel's position in the strategic alliance with Germany that has developed over recent decades. Israel not only procures strategic weapons from Germany but also sells it ballistic missile air defense systems and attack drones. Israeli defense companies are in talks to buy factories in Germany's faltering automotive industry; intelligence cooperation is helping to thwart terrorism against German citizens, and more. Wadephul himself thanked Israel for these steps at the press conference in Berlin, saying that security relations between the sides are at a "new stage."

The announcement embarrassed the German government

The notion that Israel is an energy powerhouse that supplies jet fuel to Europe's largest economy surprised many. First and foremost, the news embarrassed the German government, which had previously declared that there was no kerosene crisis in the country. Transport Minister Patrick Schnieder had stated in a series of interviews in recent days that Germany "has no shortage of jet fuel" and that the refining capacity in Germany and its neighbors for this product is "sufficient." He made this comment because Lufthansa Group has canceled tens of thousands of flights in the summer as soon as the conflict began, citing an expected shortage of jet fuel.

The Israeli statement, published in coordination with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, contradicted these statements, It said, "The request from Germany for assistance in jet fuel and natural gas was received in recent days by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and Minister Eli Cohen instructed the professional bodies to make an effort to respond positively."

Israeli sources told "Globes" that Germany had approached a number of countries with which it has trade and energy agreements, and that the Israeli side "raised its hand" and decided to help.

German media outlets were also surprised, reporting the development in the headlines on their home pages. "Israel supplies jet fuel to Germany," the headlines declared; "Israel will supply Germany with kerosene even though the government has promised there are sufficient stocks," wrote "Stern" magazine. Some media outlets qualified the reports, writing that "so far, no approval has been received from the German side for the move announced by the Israeli side."

Some sources on the Israeli side were also surprised. Experts in the field could not remember the last time Israel exported jet fuel to any country. The refineries in Ashdod and Haifa produce kerosene as part of various fuel refining processes, and officials explained that there may be a certain surplus because of the freezing of many flight routes due to the war, and due to the fact that only Israeli airlines and a handful of foreign airlines are flying to and from Israel. However, it is not clear how the actual export will be carried out. Israel’s Foreign Ministry and Energy Ministry only stated, "The coordination of the cargoes will be carried out with the refineries."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 7, 2026.

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