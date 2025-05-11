Germany wants to procure Israel's Arrow 4 - report

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is working intensively to deliver Arrow 3 exoatmospheric hypersonic anti-ballistic missile systems to Germany on time, as part of the historic deal worth NIS 14 billion, while Berlin is already interested in procuring Arrow 4 missile defense systems that are under development.

The deputy commander of the German Air Force, Lieutenant General Lutz Kohlhaus, said last week at the CPM Air Defense Summit in Berlin that the Air Force has decided to purchase the Arrow 4 air defense system, German website "Hartpunkt" reports. Kohlhaus noted, for example, that Arrow 4 is a follow-on system to the Arrow 2, which is designed to cover the atmosphere's transition layer to space above the height of the Patriot systems. The Germans' goal is that Arrow 4, together with Arrow 3, whose battery is intended to enter operational service in northeastern Germany by the end of this year, will improve German air defenses.

According to "Hartpunkt", the German decision on the Arrow 4 has been communicated to both the Israeli government and Ministry of Defense, with the system being of major interest to the Germans because the Arrow 4 could operate on the basis of the Arrow 3 radar and launcher systems, making it more economical. Kohlhaus explained that the German Air Force intends to remain a Raytheon customer with the Patriot system, and will also continue to purchase F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin.

The deputy commander of the German Air Force explained that with the purchase of six more German made IRIS air defense systems, on top of the existing six, 16 Patriot batteries and the Arrow 3 battery, the Air Force will have 29 air defense systems. On the other hand, he admitted that the German Air Force is unable to do more "at the moment" due to manpower problems. The Arrow 4 system, in any case, will take some time to become operational, most likely first in Israel and then elsewhere. Development on the Arrow 4 by IAI, Israel's Ministry of Defense and the US Missile Defense Agency began in February 2021.

