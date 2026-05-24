Germany’s Diehl test-fires Rafael’s Spike missiles

The field of unmanned weapons is expanding worldwide. It has long been not only about drones, but also about unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), and unmanned vehicles (UVVs). Such weapons significantly upgrade ground warfare, because they drastically reduce the threat posed to combat forces, whether for strikes or logistical routes to the front.

An unusual use of a famous Israeli-developed weapon against these and other means was by Germany’s Diehl Group, which has successfully test-fired 17 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Spike LR guided missiles from its Ziesel anti-tank missile system. This is the first such operation for the Israeli anti-tank missiles, which are considered among the most sought-after in the world. This test firings took place as part of a collaboration with Eurospike, a joint venture established in 2004 that brings together Rafael (20%) with the two German defense giants Rheinmetall and Diehl (40% each), for the purpose of marketing Spike missiles in Europe.

The Spike series includes a wide range of models, adapted to different ranges and diverse platforms. The lightest model, Tact (Spike SR), weighs about 10 kilograms, is shoulder-launched and is designed for ranges of up to 2 kilometers. At the other end of the spectrum is the NLOS Spike known as Tammuz, which weighs about 71 kilograms and can hit a target at a distance of up to 32 kilometers, and can be launched from land, air and sea platforms.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 24, 2026.

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