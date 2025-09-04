Lockheed Martin to sell Rafael Spike missiles to US Army

US defense giant Lockheed Martin has successfully completed a trial for the US Army of Rafael's Spike non-line of sight (NLOS) anti-tank missile, as part of a deal for the development and testing of precision-guided munitions. The missiles were launched from an American armored vehicle at a base in Utah, hitting three targets. The US military subsequently selected the same missiles. "Spike NLOS enables long-range direct-strike capability, while maneuvering," explained Lockheed Martin's missile systems program director, Casey Walsh.

Spike NLOS is the sixth generation of Rafael's anti-tank missile series, which is considered the most sought-after in the world. Rafael has sold about 50,000 Spike missiles, and about 10,000 of them have been fired on the battlefields and in tests. 42 countries use Spike missiles, including 20 NATO members.

Spike NLOS is designed for ranges of 32 kilometers when launched from the ground, and 50 kilometers when launched from an air platform, and can be launched from 45 different platforms in the air, at sea and on land. The missile is able to navigate around and past threats, to strike them most effectively. Spike NLOS includes a search and wireless data link that allows the operator to change or cancel a mission during the mission, with the collaboration with Lockheed Martin including implementation in Oshkosh light tactical vehicles and Apache helicopters.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 4, 2025.

