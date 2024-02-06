Gil Shwed steps down as Check Point CEO

Gil Shwed is stepping down after 30 years as CEO of Israeli cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP). He will become executive chairman after the company has found a new CEO.

Shwed cofounded Check Point in 1993 with Shlomo Kramer and Marius Nacht and has led the company from an early-stage startup, through a Wall Street IPO and onto becoming the most valuable Israeli company for many years. Check Point currently has a market cap of $18.8 billion - close to its all-time high.

He said, "In 2023 Check Point hit the 30-year milestone as a company. We have delivered 30 years of growth and achieved record highs in almost every parameter for the year. We have an incredibly strong security platform with a super-strong team around the world and proven execution. I feel it is the right time for me to focus on the evolution of Check Point and its next stage. I intend to transition into the role of Executive Chairman charting the future of Check Point and the cyber security market. We’re initiating the succession process to hire a new CEO, and once completed I will transition into my new position as executive chairman. I’m excited to enter 2024 with a great technology pipeline, and a fully energized global team that is ready to deliver a bright and secure future for our customers."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 6, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.