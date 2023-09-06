Check Point buys Israeli cybersecurity co Atmosec

Israeli cybersecurity solutions company Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) has announced the acquisition of Israeli cybersecurity company Atmosec. Atmosec is an early stage startup, which specializes in the rapid discovery and disconnection of malicious SaaS applications, preventing risky third party SaaS communications, and rectifying SaaS misconfigurations.

Last month Check Point, managed by cofounder and CEO Gil Shwed, acquired Israeli cybersecurity company Perimeter 81 for $490 million. No financial details were disclosed for this latest deal but the acquisition for Atmosec, a relatively small company, would likely have only been for a few tens of millions of dollars. The acquisition will be completed later this month.

Check Point says the acquisition reinforces commitment to enhance its SaaS security offering and address the security gaps and blind spots in SaaS applications. Atmosec was founded in January 2021 by CEO Aner Gelman, CTO Misha Seltzer, and VP R&D Shaked Gitelman and employs 17 employees. The company has raised $6 million, according to Start-Up Nation Central.

Check Point chief product officer and head of R&D Nataly Kremer said, "The shift to SaaS applications introduces specific challenges, notably in the realm of malicious SaaS-to-SaaS communications. Atmosec´s capabilities in SaaS discovery, risk assessment, and full visibility are instrumental in addressing these challenges. Integrating Atmosec’s technology into Check Point Infinity sets us to deliver one of the industry's most secure SASE solutions, enabling organizations to effectively manage SaaS security, prevent data leaks, unauthorized access, and malware dissemination, and ensure a robust, adaptive zero trust environment."

With Atmosec’s technology, Check Point Infinity will offer SaaS security with continuous SaaS posture management, prevention of malicious communications (SSPM), and a full security stack for SaaS apps including threat prevention, data protection, and adaptive zero-trust access controls for both users and devices (CASB).

