Glilot Capital raises $220m fourth VC seed fund

Israeli venture capital firm Glilot Capital Partners announced today that it has raised $220 million in its fourth seed fund. The fund, led by Kobi Samborsky, Arik Kleinstein and Nofar Amikam, will invest in early stage companies in the fields of cybersecurity, enterprise software and developer tools. In addition, Glilot has another $180 million fund, Glilot+, which is led by Lior Litwak, and invests in growth stage companies. Joining the fourth seed fund as investors are leading cyber and SaaS entrepreneurs, as well as senior executives of global corporations.

Glilot Capital Partners was founded in 2011 by the fund’s managing partners, Kobi Samborsky and Arik Kleinstein. Since its inception, Glilot Capital has carried out 12 exits, including CyberX, LightCyber and IntSights. The fund’s portfolio comprises dozens of active companies, including At-Bay, CardinalOps, Cider Security, Cyolo, Ermetic, Lightlytics, Lightrun and Upstream.

Glilot Capital creates value by bringing hundreds of advisors who hold key positions at global corporations to advise its portfolio companies, while also potentially becoming their first clients. This activity increases the chances of success for early-stage companies as it enables them to build products according to their authentic customers’ needs.

Amikam said, "Glilot Capital is one of the only Israeli VCs that has a team whose sole purpose is to provide support for portfolio companies, help them determine their product/market fit and close deals with their initial clients. In fact, our portfolio companies attain a significant number of their clients through a value creation process called ‘Mach5’, which generates millions of dollars in revenues for our companies. This process helps them launch relevant products that are designed and built for real clients, and not under laboratory conditions. Glilot also supports companies with marketing and recruitment. In our view, assisting our portfolio companies is one of our most important roles, since there’s no other way to ensure that they quickly become leaders in their respective fields."

Kleinstein added, "We are investing in ventures run by entrepreneurs who espouse a brilliant vision and desire to grow into large companies. The combination of a strong team and our extensive global network enables them to take off and quickly conquer the market."

"Especially in this day and age, we make a conscious decision to increase the amount of capital that we are investing in young companies." adds Kobi Samborsky, a founding partner at Glilot Capital. "Between this new seed round and Glilot+, we have $400 million at our disposal to invest in promising Israeli startups. We have great faith in Israeli entrepreneurs, and we intend to continue expanding our platform in the coming years."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 28, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.