Glilot Capital raises $500m for VC funds

Glilot Capital today announced it has raised $500 million from leading financial institutions in the US, Europe, and Israel. The new capital will be allocated to the Glilot Seed and Glilot Plus funds to support cybersecurity, enterprise, and AI software startups

This brings Glilot’s total assets under management to over $1 billion, and is a major step in the venture capital firm’s global expansion and commitment to investing in technology companies.

Glilot Capital cofounder and managing partner Kobi Samboursky said, "This raise reflects the confidence global financial institutions have in our unique investment model and track record of performance. We are proud to partner with investors who share our vision of supporting extraordinary entrepreneurs building disruptive technologies that shape the future of enterprise software and cybersecurity."

Glilot also announced the appointment of Rinat Remler as its fifth partner. She brings extensive operational and investment experience.

Founded in 2011, Glilot has consistently ranked among Israel's top-performing venture capital firms with 22 exits to date, including all eight investments in its first fund.

Some of the firm’s notable portfolio companies include; AtBay (cyber insurance leader), UpStream (leader of cyber mobility/automotive), Cider Security (acquired by Palo Alto), IntSights (acquired by Rapyd7), Noma (AI security, recently raised a $100 million in a Series B round), Appcharge (marketplace infrastructure, recently raised $58 million Series B), and ScaleOps (FinOps, recently raised $58 million).

"This new capital not only validates our past performance but also empowers us to continue and grow our Cyber and AI philosophy," said Samboursky. "We deeply believe in the Israeli ecosystem and will continue to lead investments in the best local and global talent."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 17, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.