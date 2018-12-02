"Globes" names Puls Israel's most promising 2018 startup

How we chose the ten most promising startups

See the rankings and read about "Globes" most promising startups for 2018 here

This year, to rank the startups, "Globes" approached senior figures in Israel's venture capital industry, though IATI (Israel Advanced Technology Industries) the umbrella organization of Israel's high-tech and life science industries. 41 funds and investment companies chose to participate in the ranking. Each voted for one of its portfolio companies and for two companies in which it is not invested. In the event of a tie, the decision went to the Globes Tech team and IATI. Companies that have featured in previous years' rankings were not eligible for selection again this year.

The following investment entities (in alphabetical order) selected the companies: 12Angels; 2b - Angels; 83North; aMoon; Aviv Venture Capital; Besadno; BRM; ClalTech; Elron; ExitValley; Gandyr; i3equity; Janvest Capital Partners; JVP; Kaedan; LionBird; Lool; Magma; Maverick; Momentum Fund; Norwest; OrbiMed; OurCrowd; Peregrine; Pitango; Plus Ventures; Pontifax; Qumra Capital; Red-Dot; Sequoia; State of Mind; Takwin; TAU Ventures; Team8; Tel Aviv Venture Partners; Union Group; Vertex; Viola Growth; Viola Ventures; VitaLife; YL Ventures.