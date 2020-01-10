Google: Tel Aviv trending as top 5 tourist city

Google has said that Tel Aviv is trending as the fifth most popular city in searches for hotel data. Google director travel product management Andrew Silverman said," According to global hotel search data, people from around the world are interested in traveling to these destinations in 2020."

He then ranked the world's top ten cities that were trending in December with Da Nang (Vietnam) in top spot, followed by Sao Paulo (Brazil), Seoul (South Korea), Tokyo (Japan) and Tel Aviv (Israel), and then Marseilles (France), Vienna (Austria), Bangkok (Thailand), Dubai (UAE) and Perth (Australia).

Israel attracted a record 4.5 million tourists in 2019, up from 4.1 million in 2018.

Tel Aviv with its Mediterranean beaches, bustling night life and food scene is a popular vacation city. At the same time, its flourishing tech sector and startup ecosystem has seen the city develop into a major business and financial center.

