Greece delays Israel arms deals due to Gaza - report

The Greek government is interested in closing an extensive arms deal with the Israeli government, but the ongoing war in Gaza is causing delays on the part of Greece, the "eKathimerini" website reports, despite the strategic importance of the deals to Greece.

The deal includes Elbit Systems PULS rocket launch system, with the Greeks interested in a full range of munitions, including Accular 160 mm, EXTRA, and Predator Hawk missiles with 300-kilometer range, totaling around €700 million.

According to the report, the deal includes joint production on in Greece, with the requirement usually being around 30% local production. But officials are cautious about appearing to manufacture offensive weapons amid the Gaza conflict. Senior officials from Athens and Jerusalem have held a series of talks on a variety of deals on the table, with "eKathimerini" reporting that a number of Greek airports have hosted these meetings.

At the same time, Greece’s Achilles Shield program for multi-layered defense is being delayed, due to regional issues such as the war in Gaza and proposals from European rivals. Finally, the Greeks also want to improve their offensive capabilities with Spike and Spice missiles.

