Huge expansion approved for Hadassah Mount Scopus hospital

The Jerusalem District Planning and Building Committee has approved plans to enlarge Hadassah Medical Center on Mount Scopus in Jerusalem. The plan for the hospitals development over the next 30 years includes the construction of seven new buildings, which will increase the number of beds in the hospital from 350 to 1,300.

Hadassah Medical Center Mount Scopus sits on 111 dunams (27.75 acres). The new facilities planned are an accidents and emergency building, a surgical and imaging building, a 15-floor hospital tower, rehabilitation building, two more medical buildings, and a commercial strip on Churchill Street near the light rail station.

The medical center will also include a helicopter pad and an energy center for producing backup electricity. The historic 1930s building of Mount Scopus hospital will be converted into a hotel for outpatients and families of patients as well as a women's health center, in line with the preservation order on the building.

Hadassah Medical Center Mount Scopus director Dr. Tamar Elram said, "The District Committee has acknowledged that the development opf Hadassah Mount Scopus is vital as a leading medical center, which is responsible for providing medical services to the region's residents. Nearly 100 years ago the foundation stone was laid here at Mount Scopus for an historic building. After the Six Day War we returned to Mount Scopus and now we are beginning a huge march forward in the future of Hadassah and the future of Jerusalem."

The plan for the expansion of Hadassah Medical Center on Mount Scopus was designed by Spector Amisar Architects.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 27, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.