New neighborhood approved for Jerusalem's Mount Scopus

The Jerusalem Local Planning and Building Committee has approved four urban renewal plans for Mount Scopus.

The 1,100 rooms in the Reznik, Maiersdorf, and Idelson student dormitories and the helicopter pad at Hadassah Hospital, on 150 dunams (37.5 acres) land owned by the Israel Land Authority (ILA), will be demolished. Instead, 1,500 housing units, 200 sheltered housing units, 500 student dormitory rooms, 12,500 square meters of commercial space and 15,000 square meters of office space will be built.

The project will transform the landscape at Mount Scopus with the new buildings ranging between seven and 30 floors high. The plan reshapes the area and joins together the Hebrew University Mount Scopus campus and neighboring French Hill. The plan must now be approved by the Jerusalem District Planning and Building Committee.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said, "We are continuing to build Jerusalem. The Mount Scopus plan will increase the supply of apartments in the city, student dormitories and public areas and will provide a solution for the city's different needs. Connecting the French Hill neighborhood to the university campus will strengthen between the residents of the area and the university and make the neighborhood more attractive and younger and it will draw more young couples, people buying better quality apartments and university employees."

