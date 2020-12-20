Health Ministry redefines UAE as high infection country

Israel's Ministry of Health has redefined the United Arab Emirates, Seychelles and Rwanda as 'red' high infection countries. Israelis vacationing in these locations have until December 26 to return home without being required to go into self-isolation.

This latest move virtually ends all options for Israeli looking to vacation abroad and will likely end mass travel to Dubai. Since the start of December there has been an average of 15 flights a day between Tel Aviv and Dubai with three to four daily flights each by El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL), Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd., Arkia Airlines Ltd. and flydubai.

Israeli vacationers returning home after December 26 will have the option of 14 days self-isolation, or 10 days self-isolation by taking a Covid-19 test on returning to Israel and another test nine days later - providing that both tests prove negative.

There are still 20 countries on the Ministry of Health's 'green' low-infection list including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Hong Kong but most of these countries bar entry to Israelis.

