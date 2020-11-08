Heavy rain boosts hopes for full Kinneret this winter

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) has begun steadily rising after last week's heavy rainfall. The level of the freshwater lake is currently 209.99 meters below sea level, 1.19 meters from its maximum level of 208.80 meters below sea level, the Israel Water Authority reports.

The freshwater lake has risen 2.5 centimeters over the past few days after some areas of the Upper Galilee had more than 100 millimeters of rain last week. All areas of Israel saw heavy rainfall last week, after a completely dry October.

The Kinneret is beginning the winter at its highest level for 17 years, after well above average rainfall last winter, when the country had 130% of its average annual rainfall and up to 200% of its annual average rainfall in some parts of northern Israel.

The Kinneret began last winter at 212 meters below sea level, not far above the minimum level of 213 meters below sea level, and at one point in late April came within 12 centimeters of being full. So with a two meter start this year compared to last winter, expectations are that well before the end of the winter, the Israel Water Authority will be opening the Deganya dam to allow water to flow south into the River Jordan, thus preventing the lake from overflowing.

