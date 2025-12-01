Herzog law firm expands Rubinstein Towers lease to 23 floors

Herzog Fox Neeman, one of Israel’s biggest law firms, is leasing four more floors in the western tower of the Rubinstein Towers project (TOU Towers) in Tel Aviv’s Yitzhak Sadeh Street.

The new agreement includes the lease of floors 25-28 of the 34 floors in the West Tower, with office space totalling 5,000 square meters. The law firm already has a lease for 24,000 square meters on 19 floors in the East Tower, so in total the firm will rent 23 floors in the project.

Herzog Fox Neeman, which has some 460 lawyers and is among the three largest law firms in Israel, moved its offices in 2021 after being located for decades in Asia House, near the Tel Aviv courts, after leasing 14,000 square meters there.

The Rubinstein Twin Towers project is near Carlebach station on the Red Line of the light rail. Shibolet & Co. law firm also moved to the Rubinstein Towers four years ago from Museum Tower on Berkowitz Street, and leases seven floors there.

"Long-term confidence in the growth of the economy"

Herzog Fox and Neeman managing partner Adv. Gil White said, "The expansion in the Rubinstein Twin Towers western tower is a direct expression of the continued growth in the firm's activity and the increasing demand for legal services in the fields of sealmaking, mergers and investments in Israel and around the world.

"During the 'Iron Swords' War, and even more so after the war, we witnessed extensive and stable activity in the Israeli economy, with an emphasis on continued investments and acquisitions by international organizations that constitute a large part of our clients, including diverse transactions in the fields of real estate, technology, energy and infrastructure. As a result, the Herzog firm is currently supporting a record number of strategic transactions and is expanding accordingly to provide a professional and measured response to the new pace of activity.

"The decision to lease additional space reflects long-term confidence in the growth of the Israeli economy and in the firm's ability to continue to lead the field of business law in Israel and around the world."

