Houthis claim attack on vessel owned by Idan Ofer

The Houthis rebels in Yemen announced today that they attacked the Scarlet Ray vessel this morning near the Saudi Arabian port of Yanbu. The ship was carrying the Liberian flag and is owned by Israeli businessman Idan Ofer's Eastern Pacific.

The ship's port records show that it has not recently sailed in the Yemen region, but has been moving in Egypt between Damietta and the Suez Canal and between ports in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, it is likely that the Houthis were looking for a ship in the Red Sea region with Israeli connections, and launched a missile northwards of Yemen at the ship.

The UK Maritime Trade Organization (UKMTO) reported that the ship's crew "heard a loud explosion," but were unharmed and the ship continued on its journey.

Maritime security company Ambrey reports that the ship was targeted by the Houthis because of its Israeli ownership. Between November 2023 and December 2024, the Houthis attacked more than 100 ships in the Red Sea using missiles and drones.

After launching several missiles at Israel in revenge for the assassination of the Houthi prime minister, the rebels are now seeking to attack Israeli-owned assets in the Red Sea. Since November 2023, when the Houthis hijacked the Galaxy Leader, they have carried out numerous attacks in the Red Sea, which led most shipping companies to divert vessels from the Red Sea-Suez Canal route to circumnavigate Africa via the Cape of Good Hope.

US President Donald Trump did reach a ceasefire agreement with the Houthis but this has not changed the conduct of the major shipping companies. Due to high insurance costs, they are reluctant to return to the Red Sea, even though the Cape of Good Hope route adds, at least, 14 days to the voyage between East Asia and Europe.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 1, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.