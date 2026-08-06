IAI equips Singapore warship with Blue Spear missiles

Singapore has launched its impressive new 8,000-ton RSS Valour warship. This is an upgrade on the country’s existing warships which weigh up to 595 tons. The systems integrated into the ship have a clear Israeli connection. The coastal missile that the Valour uses is the Blue Spear, developed by the Israel Aerospace Industries in collaboration with local company ST Engineering.

The Blue Spear is based on the Gabriel missile and can be deployed in all weather conditions and at all times of the day. A significant aspect of these missiles is their long-range attack capability. Various countries including in Europe use this system, with missiles that travel at high velocities, and have radar homing heads and major navigation capabilities. These missiles will replace the outdated Harpoon missiles in Singapore.

The new vessel will serve as a command ship and mothership for unmanned aerial, naval and underwater systems. The shipyard, which belongs to ST, produced Blue Spear at the swift pace of 455 days from cutting the first steel to launching. The vessel is designed to remain at sea for more than 21 days, with a crew of less than 100. In addition to the Israeli system, the Singaporeans have also integrated a French-made radar and an Italian-made main gun.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 6, 2026.

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