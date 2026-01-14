Morocco completes deployment of IAI air defense system - report

Morocco has completed deployment of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Barak MX air defense system, "Military Africa" and "MilitarNYI" report, based on satellite images published by independent researchers.

Barak MX is one of the most sought-after Israeli systems that is not fully utilized by the IDF. It is an air defense system that supports a variety of radars and launchers to protect against fighter jets, helicopters, drones, cruise missiles, surface-to-air missiles and surface-to-surface missiles. Satellite images indicate that the Barak MX is deployed at the Sidi Yahya air defense base, 60 kilometers northeast of the capital Rabat.

The IAI-made system is based on a smart control center, which allows for the integration of a variety of interceptors. These include a MRAD designed for short range, launched vertically at high speed, and adapted to deal with threats at a range of up to 35 kilometers, and includes a radar homing head with one pulse engine.

The other two interceptors are designed for longer ranges. A medium-range, vertically launched, high-speed LRAD is adapted to deal with threats at ranges of up to 70 kilometers and includes a radar homing head with a bi-pulse engine. This is an interceptor found on the Israel Navy's Saar 6 ships, alongside Defense Dome (the naval Iron Dome). The latest interceptor in the Barak MX is the ER, designed for long range, vertically launched and includes a booster engine, a bi-pulse rocket engine and an advanced radar homing head. Its interception range is increased by adding a rocket booster and adjusting the communications and radar capabilities to 150 kilometers.

Morocco has become a major defense customer

Morocco, like the UAE, has become a major customer of Israeli defense industries since the Abraham Accords. At the same time, Israel has become a vital supplier to Morocco. Data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) show that between 2020 and 2024, Israel was Morocco’s third biggest source of defense imports in, representing 11% of procurements, just after France, with 15%. This even though the Abraham Accords with Morocco were only signed in December 2020.

Since then there has been a series of Moroccan-Israeli strategic deals. The Barak MX deal was signed in February 2022, for about $500 million. The supply of components for that system began within about a year, and the procurement process continued until recently. The Barak MX is one of several Israeli air defense systems that Morocco operates alongside the Spyder manufactured by Rafael, according to foreign publications.

IAI also reach an important strategic agreement with Morocco in 2024 for the sale of Ofek 13 satellites for about $1 billion, triumphing over French companies such as Airbus and Thales, according to foreign reports.

Another Israeli player in Morocco is Elbit Systems, which last August completed a successful test of Extra guided rockets, manufactured together with IAI, as part of a training exercise that took place in southeast Morocco, according to Morocco’s MWN website. These 306 millimeter rockets have a range of 150 kilometers and a warhead weighing 120 kilograms.

The test took place about two years after Morocco procured Elbit's PULS multiple rocket launcher, in a worth $150 million, which is being deployed this year. PULS is a system that provides a comprehensive solution, capable of launching unguided rockets, precision munitions and missiles at various ranges. The launcher is fully adapted to existing platforms, and is designed to hit targets at ranges of up to 300 kilometers.

For IAI, Africa is still a neglected market

Despite all this, Africa remains a neglected market for Israel’s defense industries. IAI’s third quarter report shows that Africa accounted for only 4% of the company's revenue. SIBAT defense export data, shows an all-time high of $14.79 billion of Israeli defense exports in 2024, up 11.7% from 2023 and double 2019, following renewed growth in demand from Abraham Accords countries. These markets accounted for 24% in 2022, dropped to only 3% in 2023 but and jumped again in 2024 to 12%.

Israeli defense industries have also managed to integrate independent manufacturing capabilities into the security relationship with Morocco. IAI subsidiary Bluebird has inaugurated a factory in Morocco for the production of SpyX suicide drones (loitering munitions) a few months ago, according to a report on the Defense Post website.

The facility, located in Benslimane, on the outskirts of Casablanca, is the company's first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa outside of Israel. The SpyX loitering munition carries a 2.5 kilogram warhead, reaches speeds of up to 250 kilometers per hour, and can carry out autonomous missions for up to 90 minutes. The suicide drone developed in Israel is designed to hit tanks, armored vehicles, and bases. The Moroccan army tested it in March 2024, and now, as part of the project, Moroccan engineers are trained for local assembly and maintenance.

Israeli defense industries are clearly realizing the business opportunity in Morocco, and it is still gaining momentum. The Moroccan defense budget in 2026 is $15.7 billion, about 20.7% more than last year ($13 billion), and about 30% more than the 2024 defense budget, which was about $12.09 billion.

Morocco is the second biggest defense importer in Africa, after Algeria. SIPRI's survey of global defense trade between 2020 and 2024 found that while Algeria ranked 21st in the world's defense importers, Morocco ranked 31st. For comparison, Israel is in 15th place. Further analysis of the data shows that while Algerian imports fell by 44% between 2020 and 2024 compared with 2015-2019, Moroccan imports only fell by 26%.

