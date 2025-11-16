IAI unit opens suicide drone production plant in Morocco - report

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) unit Blue Bird Aero Systems has inaugurated a production facility for suicide drones in Morocco, "Defense Post" reports. The plant in Benslimane in the suburbs of Casablanca will manufacture SpyX loitering munitions and will be the first facility of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa outside of Israel.

The SpyX loitering munition carries a 2.5 kilogram warhead, reaches speeds of up to 250 kilometers per hour, and can perform independent missions for up to 90 minutes. The Israeli-developed suicide drone is designed to hit tanks, armored vehicles, and bases. The Moroccan army tested it in March 2024, and the establishment of the new factory is part of the country’s ambition to increase its defense independence. As part of the project, Moroccan engineers will be trained to perform local assembly and maintenance.

Moroccan defense budget grows to historic high

Since the Abraham Accords were signed in 2020, Morocco has become a major target for Israel’s defense industries. The expansion of cooperation with Israeli companies comes at the expense of the country's activities with France. In July last year, Morocco chose to purchase IAI Ofek 13 satellites instead of those of its previous French suppliers, Airbus and Thales.

In February 2025, Morocco reportedly procured 36 Atmos units from Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems. This system includes a howitzer cannon capable of firing all NATO approved 155 millimeter shells and projectiles, which has an effective range of more than 40 kilometers with standard projectiles, and also offers an extended range with rocket-propelled projectiles. Morocco has also reportedly procured the Barak 8 air defense systems from IAI and Rafael's Spyder.

This shows how Israeli weapons have become an integral part of the Moroccan army. In August, Morocco completed a successful trial of the Elbit and IAI-made "Extra" guided rockets, as part of a training exercise held in the southeast of the country, Morocco’s "MWN" website reported. The rockets are 306 millimeters in caliber, have a range of 150 kilometers and a warhead weighing 120 kilograms.

The test took place about two years after Morocco became another customer of Elbit's PULS systems, in a deal worth $150 million with delivery by 2026. PULS is a system that provides a comprehensive solution, capable of launching unguided missiles, precision munitions and rockets at various ranges. The launcher is fully compatible with existing platforms, whether wheeled or tracked, thus allowing a major reduction in maintenance and training costs, while capable of hitting targets at a maximum range of 300 kilometers. According to the report, one of the Extra rockets, which is already in use by countries such as Azerbaijan, reached the maximum range and hit the target.

Under King Mohammed VI, Morocco is significantly increasing its investments in defense in general, and drones in particular. The Moroccan defense budget for 2026 has grown to a historic high of $15.7 billion, with the aim of increasing procurement. Among other things, Morocco has procured advanced US Abrams tanks.

