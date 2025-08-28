Morocco completes trial of Israeli Extra guided missile

Morocco has completed the successful trial of an Extra guided missile produced by Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), as part of a training exercise in the southeast of the country, Moroccan news agency MWN reports. The 306 millimeter rockets have a range of 150 kilometers and a warhead weighing 120 kilograms.

The trial has taken place about two years after Morocco procured Elbit's PULS multiple rocket launchers, in a deal worth $150 million with deliveries completed by 2026. PULS is a system that provides a comprehensive solution, capable of launching unguided rockets, precision munitions, and missiles at various ranges. The launcher is fully compatible with existing platforms, whether wheeled or tracked, thus allowing a significant reduction in maintenance and training costs, while being able to hit targets at a maximum range of 300 kilometers. According to the report, one of the Extra rockets, which is already in use by various countries such as Azerbaijan, reached the maximum range and hit the target.

Not making do with current procurements

Data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) shows that Israel was Morocco's third largest source of defense imports between 2019 and 2023, with 11% of all procurement, even though relations between the countries were only established as part of the Abraham Accords in 2020. According to reports, the Moroccans are not making with the procurements so far, and are considering buying 200-300 units of IAI's Harpoon and Harpy loitering munitions, with ranges of 1,000-500 kilometers, in a deal worth $120 million.

Morocco already operates various Israeli-made unmanned aerial vehicles, including the Bluebird Spy X, and Elbit's Skystriker. Bluebird CEO Ronen Nadir said last year that the company, which also supplies Morocco with the Wonder B and Thunder B systems, had also set up an assembly line in the country, as part of Morocco's efforts to expand their security independence.

The expansion of Morocco's procurement from Israeli defense industries is at the expense of French companies. Consequently France is trying to limit Israel's presence at exhibitions in France. In July 2024, Morocco chose to purchase Ofek 13 satellites from IAI, instead of its previous French suppliers, Airbus and Thales. Then, in February, Morocco reportedly purchased 36 Atmos units: a system that includes a howitzer gun capable of firing all NATO-approved 155 millimeter shells and projectiles, with an effective range of more than 40 kilometers with standard projectiles, and also offering an extended range with rocket-propelled projectiles. In addition Morocco has reportedly bought IAI's Barak 8 and Rafael's Spider air defense systems.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 28, 2025.

