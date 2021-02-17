IAI unveils electro-optical surveillance system

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) has unveiled MegaPOP, an advanced electro-optical payload, which has been developed by TAMAM, the company's electro-optical and navigation system house. The new payload is designed for land applications such as marine or land border control, surveillance of sensitive facilities, or any other operational mission that requires especially lengthy surveillance performance, as well as high-definition vision and long range capabilities with a system that uses several sensors, simultaneously.

MegaPOP simultaneously tapes a video on a thermal/ HD channel with night vision, a color daylight HD channel and an innovative HD SWIR technology channel. The continuous zoom capability provides the end-user with high quality output even under highly challenging visual conditions. The system features an exceptionally long range of surveillance augmented by multispectral capabilities.

MegaPop offers an extraordinary range of sensors that can be used together and a range of laser capabilities. Additional system features include digital tracking, specialized image processing, and additional methods of data processing and automating surveillance capabilities. A built-in gyro stabilizing system ensures stable imaging under all environmental conditions. MegaPOP has magnetic-independent, highly-accurate northing capability to assist in managing target datum points. Advanced digital interfaces allow simplified control even from remote control posts and operational work that involves additional sensors, including: ELINT, COMINT, and more.

IAI TAMAM Division GM at the Systems, Missiles & Space Group Avi Elisha said, "MegaPOP is the outcome of decades of experience accumulated at IAI in developing some of the world’s most advanced surveillance systems, including inertial navigation. With MegaPOP, our customers will benefit from advanced and improved surveillance performance in every arena that demands uncompromised image quality, tough weather conditions, and optical threat detection in especially long ranges. MegaPOP offers a new standard to the global ER/IO market. We are proud to provide our global clients with another advanced solution."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 17, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021