IAI unveils multi-mission, multi-sensor system

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has unveiled its latest tactical multi-mission, multi-sensor system: the Green Lotus. The system is designed to provide high performance counter-rocket, artillery and mortar (C-RAM) and air and ground surveillance capabilities to maneuvering as well as stationary forces. The Green Lotus features an array of active and passive sensors that maximize situational awareness and countermeasures efficiency.

The Green Lotus integrates a proven range of IAI-ELTA’s sensors into a highly automated system that detects, tracks, classifies, and identifies aerial targets, from very low radar cross section mortar, rocket and artillery fire and small drones, to manned and unmanned fixed and rotary wing aircraft. It also performs ground surveillance, detecting and tracking vehicles and slow-moving personnel.

The multi-sensor data is collected and processed within the system's unified command and control (C2) console, which employs AI to enhance detection, classification, and identification capabilities. The combined data provides users with a clear and comprehensive situational awareness picture and seamlessly integrates with countermeasures systems, facilitating highly effective target acquisition and discretion.

IAI stresses that the simultaneous ability to perform C-RAM together with air and ground surveillance makes Green Lotus a valuable force protection tool. The system's modular architecture also enables it to be tailored to each customer's specific requirements. All the sensors are co-located on a uniquely designed structure and share power, communication buses, and cooling. The structure allows full 360° coverage when populated with a full sensors array.

IAI EVP and ELTA CEO Yoav Tourgeman said, "We are proud to introduce our latest system, which continues IAI's long legacy of technological innovation. The Green Lotus integrates IAI's range of proven sensors into a unique, advanced multi-mission system that offers important performance advantages. Our customers will realize maximal value as the system's architecture enables it to evolve when new threats are introduced. The unveiling of the Green Lotus at Eurosatory highlights IAI's strong commitment to providing our customers with exceptional land defense solutions."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 13, 2022.

