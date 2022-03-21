IAI teams with Lockheed Martin on ground based air defense

Israel Aerospace Industries and Lockheed Martin have agreed to jointly promote a ground based air defense (GBAD) system. centered around the Lockheed Martin UK SkyKeeper and the BARAK MX system.

As part of the partnership, IAI and Lockheed Martin will promote their technological and manufacturing expertise in air defense solutions that protect military forces and high value assets from missile threats around the world. This new cooperation is a direct result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the companies in July 2021, and after a review of relevant business opportunities.

IAI president and CEO Boaz Levy said: "These are the fruits of the cooperation agreement we recently signed with Lockheed Martin, the leading defense contractor in the US, and IAI’s steadfast partner over many years and in various fields. I am pleased that Lockheed Martin selected us, and I am certain this reflects the high mutual esteem existing in both the technological and business fields between the two companies. Together we will continue to lead substantial projects for our customers around the world."

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control VP integrated air and missile defense Scott Arnold said, "We’re looking forward to further developing our partnership with IAI and working together to deliver a state-of-the-art solution designed to address the critical gap in short and medium-range ground based air defense."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 21, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.