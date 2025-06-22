Ilya Sustkever's SSI declines Meta acquisition offer - report

Safe Superintelligence (SSI), which has become one of the most intriguing companies in AI, even though it is yet to launch a product, declined an acquisition offer from Meta (Facebook) earlier this year, CNBC reports. In April SSI raised $2 billion at a company valuation of $32 billion.

SSI was founded last year by OpenAI founder and former chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, an Israeli-Canadian, Daniel Gross, a former Israeli who previously led AI initiatives at Apple, and Daniel Levy, who previously worked as a researcher at OpenAI. The company has offices in Palo Alto and Tel Aviv and has already hired a team of senior AI experts in Israel.

Meta also reportedly failed to recruit Sutzkever himself directly into its ranks. Following the rejection, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reached out to one of SSI's founding partners, Daniel Gross, as well as his partner in managing the NFDG investment fund he heads, Nate Friedman, "The Information" reports.

Gross and Friedman are expected to join Meta and work under Alexandr Wang, founder of Scale AI, who was recently hired as part of a huge $14.3 billion investment by Meta, in exchange for 49% of Scale. At the same time, according to the report, Meta is also expected to acquire a stake in the NFDG fund, which was founded, by Gross and Friedman. Its investments include companies such as Coinbase, Figma, CoreWeave, Perplexity and Character.AI. According to the report, it is unclear at this stage what will happen to the fund's investment portfolio after Meta enters the picture.

A Meta spokesperson told CNBC the company "will share more about our superintelligence effort and the great people joining this team in the coming weeks."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 22, 2025.

