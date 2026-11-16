IMF to rank Israel as world’s 25th biggest economy

Israel is set to end 2026 as one of the 25 biggest economies in the world, for the first time. According to a forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published in October, Israel’s nominal GDP will reach about $747 billion this year. This places it 25th globally, just behind Belgium and Argentina.

Israel has surpassed Sweden, whose GDP is expected to reach about $745 billion and Ireland ($710 billion) in the rankings. This represents an improvement over the IMF’s April forecast, when Israel was ranked 26th with a projected GDP of about $720 billion. In 2025, Israel was ranked 27th.

Two key factors contributed to this rise. The first is an upward revision of the growth forecast: in October, the IMF raised its growth projection for Israel for 2026 to 4.5%, up from 3.5% in April. The second factor is the strengthening of the shekel, which directly impacts rankings based on GDP in US dollar terms. At times during the year, the dollar traded at around NIS 2.9/$. A stronger shekel increases the dollar value of Israel’s GDP, even without a corresponding expansion in economic activity.

The US continues to lead the rankings with a projected GDP of $32.6 trillion, followed by China with $21.5 trillion.

However, this ranking should be viewed with caution. The gap between Israel and Sweden is only about $1.9 billion, meaning that minor adjustments to forecasts or exchange rates could alter their relative positions. Furthermore, when measured by Purchasing Power Parity (PPP), which accounts for differences in price levels across countries, Israel ranks only 50th, with a GDP of about $620 billion in PPP terms. This figure illustrates the extent to which the nominal ranking is influenced by exchange rates, rather than solely reflecting the actual, real-world size of the economy.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 16, 2026.

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