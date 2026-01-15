India signs deal for Elbit developed PULS launchers

The Indian Army has signed a contract worth 29.3 billion rupees (about $35 million) with local company Nibe to supply a long-range rocket launcher (MRL), the "Defense Post" reports. The ‘Make in India’ launchers are based on Elbit Systems well-known PULS multi-rocket launchers, which provides a comprehensive solution, capable of launching unguided rockets, precision munitions and missiles at various ranges up to a maximum of 300 kilometers.

Nibe signed an agreement with Elbit in August, to build the system in India. The defense electronics company was one of the first Israeli players to adapt its activities to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India policy a few years ago. Elbit's relationship with Nibe is intriguing because it includes not only production but also supplies to international customers. In the Indian case, according to a report by the "New Indian Express," the project will be delivered within about 12 months.

This deal by India was carried out to diversify its artillery capabilities. Only recently did the country conduct its first trial of a locally produced rocket called Pinaka with a range of about 120 kilometers. The Indian government reported that during the first launch, the rocket successfully performed all the required tests, including hitting the target.

This is one of several significant projects currently being conducted by DRDO, the Indian government's defense research and development agency, which frequently collaborates with Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 15, 2026.

