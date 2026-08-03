India steps up arms supplies to Israel - report

The focus on the defense relationship between Israel and India is usually on Israeli exports. However, a new report by Amnesty International reveals a new angle, showing that no fewer than 2,596 shipments of weapons, ammunition, parts and components were transferred from India to Israel between October 7, 2023 and November 30, 2025.

The roots of these supplies lie in the activities of Israeli defense companies, led by Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Rafael, which have adapted to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" policy. This policy is intended to increase local independence, and in recent years India has even tightened the self-reliance requirements and set a threshold of at least 50% local production.

This situation has not affected India's position as the most prominent customer of Israel’s defense industries. Data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) shows that about 29% of Israel’s defense exports in 2021-2025 were to Indian, which remained Israel’s number one defense export destination despite the huge deal to sell the Arrow 3 system to Germany for $3.5 billion. 21% of Israel’s defense exports between 2021-2025 were to Germany, SIPRI reports.

SIBAT (International Defense Cooperation Directorate) at the Ministry of Defense data show that Israeli defense exports in those years totaled $71 billion.

From India to the Mediterranean

The Israeli seen as the central figure leading the defense relationship with India is Ministry of Defense director general Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram. Last June, he paid a working visit to India, where he met with the Minister of Defense, the Secretary of Defense, and other senior officials. About a week later, at the Herzliya conference, he explained, "The war has sharpened the cost of Iranian empowerment for all parties in the region. It has created an identity of interests to form a broader alliance - from India, through the UAE to Greece and Cyprus."

Israeli defense companies operating in India

In some cases, Amnesty has been able to locate the Israeli customers of shipments from India, most notably Elbit, which received 155mm shells and warheads for the Skystriker - a loitering munition it manufactures that the IDF uses extensively.

What the countries mentioned by Baram have in common is a staunch defense relationship with Israel. Thus, among other things, during the war with Iran earlier this year, Israel sent Iron Dome systems to the UAE. Cyprus operates Israeli-made systems such as IAI’s Barak MX and Greece recently decided to procure air defense systems from Israel for around €3.5 billion.

The shipments continue

As far as India is concerned, an analysis conducted by Amnesty based on official records from New Delhi shows that India has shipped to Israel 390,516 small arms parts, 564,970 explosive ammunition components - such as warheads for drones and artillery shell casings - and 298 military vehicle parts. The analysis of the data did not include shipments for civilian use, or components and ammunition for air defense systems.

Amnesty identified Indian arms and ammunition exports to Israel, including parts and accessories, using international item classifications known as HS codes 93 and 8710. Code 93 includes a wide range of weapons and ammunition, while code 8710 includes armored vehicles, tracked vehicles and related parts. As part of Amnesty's traditional critical tone towards Israel, the report accuses India of having "critical structural failures" in its compliance with international standards, including "Lack of an explicit requirement for human rights due diligence."

Amnesty notes that India abstained from voting on the adoption of the Arms Trade Treaty in 2013, and has not joined it since. India's motive lies in its desire to maintain versatility, as also reflected in SIPRI data. India ranks second in the world's defense importers after Ukraine, and the breakdown of Indian imports in 2021-2025 illustrates the diversity of its interests, with Russia at the top of the list of suppliers with 40%, France with 29%, and Israel with 15%.

Amnesty also notes that despite embargo measures taken by various countries against Israel, it continued to benefit from arms shipments from countries such as the US and Germany. Surprisingly, arms shipments in some cases also passed through countries like Slovenia and France, even though President Emmanuel Macron is pursuing an aggressive policy against Israel’s defense industries.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 3, 2026.

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